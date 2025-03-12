Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged, made satisfactory recovery: AIIMS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged, made satisfactory recovery: AIIMS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Battling Double Pneumonia: Health Update and Vatican Insights
Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: Health Update
Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: A Health Update
Pope Francis' Health Update: A Battle with Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis' Health Update: Signs of Recovery in Hospital