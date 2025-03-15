BJP govt wants safe, peaceful and beautiful Mizoram, PM Modi overseeing progress of development projects here: Amit Shah in Aizawl.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP govt wants safe, peaceful and beautiful Mizoram, PM Modi overseeing progress of development projects here: Amit Shah in Aizawl.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety
'Kurdish Leader's Call for Peace: A Turning Point or Political Ploy?'
Manipur Extends Deadline for Surrender of Arms Amid Calls for Peace
Referees Union Rallies for Safety After Accusations of Corruption
Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding