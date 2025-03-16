Our focus is to ensure differences don't turn into disputes; instead of discord, we emphasise on dialogue: PM Modi on China.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Our focus is to ensure differences don't turn into disputes; instead of discord, we emphasise on dialogue: PM Modi on China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- China
- dialogue
- discord
- differences
- disputes
- communication
- relations
- peace
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEMA show cause notice of Rs 611 crore issued to Paytm's parent company One97 Communication Ltd, its MD and others: ED.
China-U.S. Trade Clash Intensifies Amid New Tariff Disputes
Court Battle: Jes Staley Disputes FCA's Claims Over Epstein Ties
High Court to Resolve CLAT 2025 Result Disputes Promptly
Telecom Fraud Prevention: Government's Strides Towards Securing Digital Communication