Strict action necessary against those guilty of terror attacks: PM Modi after talks with New Zealand PM Luxon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:02 IST
We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.
We shared concerns regarding anti-India activities by some unlawful elements in New Zealand: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.