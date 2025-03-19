ACB registers case against ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption of Rs 571 crore in installation of CCTV cameras: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:21 IST
