Man killed in accident in Indore during traditional 'Ger' procession taken out as part of Rangpanchami festival: Official.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Man killed in accident in Indore during traditional 'Ger' procession taken out as part of Rangpanchami festival: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Locks of Faith: The Mystical Tradition at 'Taale Wale Mahadev' Temple
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
Myanmar's Military Leader Meets Top Russian Officials Amid Controversial Election Plans
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Seat Over Film Festival Snub Controversy