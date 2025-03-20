As many as 22 Naxals have been killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh: officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as 22 Naxals have been killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- Chhattisgarh
- encounter
- security
- law enforcement
- insurgency
- rebel
- operation
- conflict
- region
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal's Path to Peace: From Armed Insurgency to Democratic Politics
Eskom and Law Enforcement Intensify Crackdown on Corruption and Theft
Sudan files case to UN court alleging UAE is breaching genocide convention by funding rebels
Congo ex-president holds talks on political outlook amid rebellion, sources say
Court Orders Release of South Korean President Amidst Rebellion Charges