40,000 govt jobs provided during 2019-24 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1.51 lakh self employment created, skilling clubs operational: Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
40,000 govt jobs provided during 2019-24 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1.51 lakh self employment created, skilling clubs operational: Amit Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Advances National Centres of Excellence for Skilling with Industry and Global Collaboration
Amit Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil
Amit Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil
"Introduce medical and engineering courses in Tamil," Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu CM amidst three language row
CISF Celebrates 56th Raising Day with Grand Event in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah Highlights Achievements and Future Goals