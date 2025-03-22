''South will not accept population-based delimitation,'' says Telangana CM addressing JAC meeting in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:40 IST
Country:
- India
