BJP wants to increase seats in states where it wins, reduce in states where it loses: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at delimitation meeting.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wants to increase seats in states where it wins, reduce in states where it loses: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at delimitation meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Seats
- Delimitation
- Bhagwant Mann
- Punjab
- Strategy
- Electoral
- Boundaries
- Political
- Power
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major target killing planned by BKI-backed terror module in Punjab averted, three arrested
Government Unveils Comprehensive Waste Reduction Strategy
Proofpoint Elevates Cybersecurity Strategy in India with New Leadership
Swift Action Demanded in Punjab Pastor's Harassment Case
Trump's Digital Gold Strategy: Bitcoin's Fort Knox Moment