AFSPA extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and 3 police station areas in the state for 6 months: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
