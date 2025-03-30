Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Pacific island country of Tonga, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:18 IST
