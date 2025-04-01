Waqf bill: Congress issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in House for next 3 days, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf bill: Congress issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in House for next 3 days, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf bill
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- whip
- MPs
- House
- discussion
- attendance
- strategy
- legislation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura's Push for Quality: 28 Modern Smoke Houses for Rubber Production
Four children charred to death in Jharkhand's Chaibasa after fire breaks out in haystack near their house: official.
MPs Urge Overhaul of India's Railway System amidst Rising Concerns
White House Plays Broker Role in TikTok's High-Stakes Sale
White House's Unseen Role: The TikTok Auction Saga