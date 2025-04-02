Court junks appeal of Medha Patkar against her conviction in defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Court junks appeal of Medha Patkar against her conviction in defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal to Reassess OBC Classification Amidst Legal Challenge
Top Cop's Dramatic Surrender: Deshabandu Tennakoon's Legal Challenges
Tension Rises as Trump Administration Faces Legal Challenges and Policy Critiques
Judicial Battles: Trump's Legal Challenges and Courtroom Defeats
Former Austrian Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser's Conviction Upheld