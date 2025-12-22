Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Over Smoking Leads to Family Tragedy

In Punjab, Pakistan, a woman named Nabila Ahmad strangled her teenage daughter Ayesha to death following an argument over smoking. The altercation, which took place in Basti Sokar, escalated when Ayesha objected to her mother smoking in public. Nabila fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:00 IST
Tragic Dispute Over Smoking Leads to Family Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a heartbreaking incident in Punjab, Pakistan, a familial argument over smoking resulted in a young life being tragically cut short. Nabila Ahmad, 45, was reported to have strangled her 16-year-old daughter Ayesha after an argument regarding Nabila's public smoking habit.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Basti Sokar, a village located approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore, as confirmed by local police. Tensions had been brewing between mother and daughter, with Ayesha expressing her disapproval of Nabila's smoking in public spaces.

An altercation on that fateful night spiraled out of control, culminating in Nabila's violent action against her daughter. Nabila fled the scene but was subsequently captured by the authorities after a family member alerted the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025