Tragic Dispute Over Smoking Leads to Family Tragedy

In a heartbreaking incident in Punjab, Pakistan, a familial argument over smoking resulted in a young life being tragically cut short. Nabila Ahmad, 45, was reported to have strangled her 16-year-old daughter Ayesha after an argument regarding Nabila's public smoking habit.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Basti Sokar, a village located approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore, as confirmed by local police. Tensions had been brewing between mother and daughter, with Ayesha expressing her disapproval of Nabila's smoking in public spaces.

An altercation on that fateful night spiraled out of control, culminating in Nabila's violent action against her daughter. Nabila fled the scene but was subsequently captured by the authorities after a family member alerted the police.

