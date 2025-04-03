Left Menu

Hungary says plans to withdraw from International Criminal Court as it hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports AP.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

