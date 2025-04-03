Israeli strike kills 27 people sheltering in a school, mostly women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry says, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
