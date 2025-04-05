We will make Uttar Pradesh's economy no. 1 in country by achieving target of zero poverty: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Maharajganj.
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
We will make Uttar Pradesh's economy no. 1 in country by achieving target of zero poverty: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Maharajganj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From December, my letters to chief ministers, MPs and people will be in their state language: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
Empowering Rural Prosperity through Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Path to Peace and Prosperity?
Gujarat's Water Management Marvel: From Crisis to Prosperity
Chief Ministers Unite for Transparent Delimitation: Next Meet in Hyderabad