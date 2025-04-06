PM flags off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service in TN; train chugs along new Pamban bridge.
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
PM flags off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service in TN; train chugs along new Pamban bridge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carney Challenges Trump's Trade Tactics: Canada's Sovereignty Stands Firm
Canada's Trade Barrier Solution: Carney's Vision for Free Trade
Uttarakhand's Sacred River Corridors: A Boost to Religious Tourism
Blossoming Trade: Mizoram's Anthurium Flowers Make Debut Export to Singapore
Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions