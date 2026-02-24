Left Menu

UK Takes Decisive Action: Maritime Mutual Sanctioned Amid Controversial Oil Trade

Britain has sanctioned Maritime Mutual, a New Zealand-based marine insurer, for its involvement in the trade of sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil. The company, linked to the 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers, faces an asset freeze and director disqualification. Maritime Mutual denies aiding Russia's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:00 IST
UK Takes Decisive Action: Maritime Mutual Sanctioned Amid Controversial Oil Trade

The British government has imposed sanctions on Maritime Mutual, a marine insurer based in New Zealand, in connection to its alleged facilitation of the sanctioned trade of Iranian and Russian oil. This action follows a detailed Reuters report that highlighted the company's involvement with the 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers.

The 'shadow fleet' refers to hundreds of vessels that transport sanctioned cargo from countries such as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. These operations often involve deceptive practices, including fake locations and documents. Maritime Mutual was reported to have insured nearly one in six of these tankers, which are targeted by Western government sanctions.

In response, Maritime Mutual's main entity in Auckland and its affiliate in Gibraltar face an asset freeze and director disqualification. Despite these accusations, the company denies providing coverage to these sanctioned vessels and asserts that the UK government's claims are unfounded. The UK sanctions are part of a larger set of measures to counter Russia's actions in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolu...

 India
2
Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

 India
4
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026