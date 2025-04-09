Asian shares deepen losses after Wall Street retreats again, with Japan's Nikkei falling almost 4 per cent.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:37 IST
