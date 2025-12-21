Stock Markets: Navigating the Holiday-Shortened Trading Week
This week, stock markets are expected to fluctuate within a limited range due to holiday schedules. Market dynamics will be influenced by foreign investment trends, currency movements, and global macroeconomic data. Analysts foresee subdued trading activity owing to Christmas and New Year festivities, affecting global and domestic markets alike.
- Country:
- India
In a week shortened by festive holidays, stock markets are anticipated to trade within a narrow range, driven by foreign investor activity, currency fluctuations, and global economic data releases, analysts indicate.
Experts project subdued trading on global platforms due to Christmas and New Year, with Thursday marking a holiday for the domestic stock market in celebration of Christmas.
The significance of this week's market activity is underscored by infrastructure output data and the observation of bank loan and deposit growth as well as foreign exchange reserves. Meanwhile, domestic fortitude is perceived as a buffer against downturns, complemented by renewed foreign investment inflows, potentially catalyzing market gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold Dips Amid Global Cues, Silver Shines on Market Prospects
Greece's Coast Guard Rescues Hundreds Amid Rising Migration Pressures
Greece Coast Guard Rescues Record Migrant Flotilla
Global Markets Await Fresh Cues Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Lionel Messi's Wild Encounter: From Football Fields to Wildlife Rescues