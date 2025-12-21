Stock Markets: Navigating the Holiday-Shortened Trading Week

In a week shortened by festive holidays, stock markets are anticipated to trade within a narrow range, driven by foreign investor activity, currency fluctuations, and global economic data releases, analysts indicate.

Experts project subdued trading on global platforms due to Christmas and New Year, with Thursday marking a holiday for the domestic stock market in celebration of Christmas.

The significance of this week's market activity is underscored by infrastructure output data and the observation of bank loan and deposit growth as well as foreign exchange reserves. Meanwhile, domestic fortitude is perceived as a buffer against downturns, complemented by renewed foreign investment inflows, potentially catalyzing market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)