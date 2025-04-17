Shooting at Florida State University sends unknown number of people to nearby hospital, hospital spokesperson says, reports AP.
PTI | Tallahasse | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:27 IST
