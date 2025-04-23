Congress Working Committee will meet on April 24 at 11 am in New Delhi to discuss terror attack: Kharge.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
