Spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdulla last night on terror attack; Shah assured drastic action: Kharge in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdulla last night on terror attack; Shah assured drastic action: Kharge in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Bold Initiatives: Lake Revitalization and Infrastructure Expansion in Bengaluru
Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead Bengaluru to Historic Victory at Wankhede
Bengaluru's Battle Against 'Blackspot' Garbage Dumps: A Grassroots Approach
Bengaluru's Police Investigate Amidst Political Controversy
Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Act Discussion