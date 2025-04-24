HUL consolidated net profit down 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,475 cr, sales up 2.7 per cent to Rs 15,416 cr in Jan-Mar quarter: Co filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
