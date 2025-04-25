SC rejects Punjab govt's plea challenging bail granted to SAD Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC rejects Punjab govt's plea challenging bail granted to SAD Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC asks SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab Police not to make any statement to media about drugs case.
Kerala Actors and Legal Scrutiny: Shine Tom Chacko's Drugs Case
SC grants Punjab Police liberty to seek cancellation of Majithia's bail if he attempts to influence witnesses in drugs case.
Supreme Court Grants Bail After 5-Year Incarceration in UP Drugs Case