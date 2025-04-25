SC stays Allahabad HC order refusing to quash summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case for alleged remarks against Savarkar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays Allahabad HC order refusing to quash summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case for alleged remarks against Savarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Intensifies: TMC’s Mahua Moitra Challenges Waqf Act 2025
Mbappé's Legal Battle with PSG: A Clash on and off the Field
Mbappe's Legal Battle with PSG: A Clash Over Unpaid Wages
Legal Battle Over Waqf Act: Supreme Court to Hear Controversial Amendments
Byju's Founders Deny GLAS Allegations Amidst Fierce Legal Battle