SC asks Abhishek Singhvi if Rahul Gandhi knows even Mahatama Gandhi used the words 'your faithful servant' in communication to Britishers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Abhishek Singhvi if Rahul Gandhi knows even Mahatama Gandhi used the words 'your faithful servant' in communication to Britishers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain Moves to Save British Steel in Unprecedented Nationalization Bid
UK Parliament Holds Emergency Session to Save British Steel
British Steel's Crucial Rescue Vote Amid Nationalization Push
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel from Closure