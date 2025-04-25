LG Manoj Sinha summons one-day session of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on April 28.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:26 IST
LG Manoj Sinha summons one-day session of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on April 28.
