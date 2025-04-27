Israel's air force carries out airstrike on Beirut suburb, saying it targeted Hezbollah facility, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:09 IST
Israel's air force carries out airstrike on Beirut suburb, saying it targeted Hezbollah facility, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
