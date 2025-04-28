Plea to ban streaming of obscene content on OTT, social media: SC says allegations made that we are encroaching into executive's domain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Plea to ban streaming of obscene content on OTT, social media: SC says allegations made that we are encroaching into executive's domain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack
Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement
Fake Crime Scene Unveiled: Social Media Stunt Backfires in Navi Mumbai
The Rs 50 Crore Dog Hoax: Social Media's Latest Sensation
Social Media Crackdown: Justice Department's New Directive