Modi gave inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken country; 56-inch chest has shrinked: Kharge at Jaipur rally.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi gave inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken country; 56-inch chest has shrinked: Kharge at Jaipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- Modi
- Jaipur
- rally
- inflation
- unemployment
- leadership
- economy
- India
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria's New Leadership Strengthens Gulf Ties Amid Economic Hopes
Ecuador at a Crossroads: The Tight Race for Presidential Leadership
Leadership Dynamics in PMK: Anbumani vs. Ramadoss
Syrian Leadership Seeks Gulf Support Amid Political Transition
India Unveils First International Strategy to Drive Global Quantum Leadership