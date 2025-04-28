Ministry of Education holds series of meetings with DMs, SPs of all states and UTs ahead of medical entrance exam NEET-UG: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
