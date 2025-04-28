We are with people of India: Ex-PM of Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, on Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
We are with people of India: Ex-PM of Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, on Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pandemic Treaty Talks: A Hope for Global Health Solidarity
Spiritual Solidarity: The Great Gathering at the Western Wall
Global Solidarity Rises: Nations Unite Against The Pahalgam Attack
Solidarity in Tragedy: TDP Supports PM Modi Amid Kashmir Terror Attack
Leaders Unite in Condemnation: Solidarity After Pahalgam Terror Attack