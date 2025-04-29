Look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities: PM Modi to Carney on poll victory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:24 IST
Look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities: PM Modi to Carney on poll victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
