Govt has opposition's 100 per cent support, PM Narendra Modi has to take action: Rahul Gandhi on Pahalgam attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt has opposition's 100 per cent support, PM Narendra Modi has to take action: Rahul Gandhi on Pahalgam attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- attack
- opposition
- support
- government
- Narendra Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- security
- unity
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Congress: Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Move
Tensions in Maharashtra's Coalition Government: A Natural Outcome of Diverse Alliances
Government Employee's Toll Plaza Scuffle Sparks Outrage
Rahul Gandhi's Mission Gujarat: A New Dawn for Congress
Mayawati Criticizes Government Over Vacant Educational Posts and Job Crisis