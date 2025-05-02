PM cites Kerala Port Minister's remarks on Adani and stresses importance of PPP model for national development.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
PM cites Kerala Port Minister's remarks on Adani and stresses importance of PPP model for national development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Port
- Minister
- Adani
- PPP
- development
- economy
- infrastructure
- public-private
- investment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Developments in Global Business and Media Landscape
Bribery Scandal Rocks Uttar Pradesh's Child Development Office
Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure
Optimism in Emerging Markets Amid Trade Talk Developments
IIT Guwahati and HDFC Parivartan Pioneer Sustainable Rural Development in Northeast India