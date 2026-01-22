Kushner Unveils 'New Gaza' Development Plan Amid Ongoing Violence
Jared Kushner presented a 'master plan' for reconstruction in Gaza amid ongoing violence. Dubbed 'New Gaza,' the project envisions industrial parks, data centers, and high rises. Despite ambitious goals, the plan lacks details on funding and compensation for displaced Palestinians, alongside continued Israeli military action in the region.
Jared Kushner has outlined an ambitious redevelopment plan for Gaza, describing it as a 'New Gaza' initiative. Presented at Davos, the proposal includes residential towers, data centers, and industrial parks, aiming to rejuvenate the devastated enclave.
Despite the grand vision, crucial issues remain unaddressed, such as funding details and compensation for displaced Palestinians. Concerns persist as Israel continues military actions, undercutting the fragile ceasefire agreements.
The proposed projects aim to transform Gaza, with further announcements expected in a Washington conference. However, skepticism and criticism remain prevalent, especially regarding the involvement and impact on Palestinian lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
