Kushner Unveils 'New Gaza' Development Plan Amid Ongoing Violence

Jared Kushner has outlined an ambitious redevelopment plan for Gaza, describing it as a 'New Gaza' initiative. Presented at Davos, the proposal includes residential towers, data centers, and industrial parks, aiming to rejuvenate the devastated enclave.

Despite the grand vision, crucial issues remain unaddressed, such as funding details and compensation for displaced Palestinians. Concerns persist as Israel continues military actions, undercutting the fragile ceasefire agreements.

The proposed projects aim to transform Gaza, with further announcements expected in a Washington conference. However, skepticism and criticism remain prevalent, especially regarding the involvement and impact on Palestinian lives.

