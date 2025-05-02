The Rs 60,000 cr worth projects launched today in Andhra are foundation for Viksit Bahrat, says PM Modi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rs 60,000 cr worth projects launched today in Andhra are foundation for Viksit Bahrat, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cambodia's Strategic Dance with China: Infrastructure Ambitions and Diplomatic Nuances
Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure
ADB and Viet Nam Partner on $60M Project to Boost Resilient Infrastructure for Ethnic Minority Communities
Ukraine Accused of Violating Energy Infrastructure Moratorium
KZN Municipalities Get R317M Boost for Water Infrastructure Projects