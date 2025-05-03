BSF apprehends a Pakistani Ranger from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
BSF apprehends a Pakistani Ranger from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan Steps Up Amidst US-China Trade Tensions
White House Reshapes National Security Council with Loyalists
Judge Clamps Down on Elon Musk's Access to Social Security Data
Federal Judge Limits Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Social Security Data
US Defends Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum: A National Security Stand