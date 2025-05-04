I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada
Cheetah Comeback: India's Bold Reintroduction from Africa
Opposition Boycotts Kerala Government's Fourth Anniversary Celebration
India Urges Caution: Rise in Online Fraud Targeting Char Dham Pilgrims
India's Nuclear Leap: Fast-Breeder Reactor Set to Revolutionize Power Sector