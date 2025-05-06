PM Modi's policy is to close public sector institutions, snatch jobs from SC, ST, OBC communities, alleges Congress chief Kharge.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi's policy is to close public sector institutions, snatch jobs from SC, ST, OBC communities, alleges Congress chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- public sector
- employment
- Kharge
- government policy
- job losses
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Shifts to Monthly Unemployment Data Release
EPFO Sees Surge in New Subscribers Amid Growing Employment Prospects
Khadi Sector Soars with Record Growth in Production, Sales & Employment
Mass Teacher Unemployment: SSC Recruitment Saga Unfolds
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employment for Sportspersons in State PSUs