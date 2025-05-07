Trump says 3 hostages held by Hamas have died, leaving only 21 believed to be alive, as Israel plans new Gaza operation, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:31 IST
