Since Pahalgam attack, Congress has categorically stood with armed forces, govt to take decisive action against cross border terror: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST
Spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdulla last night on terror attack; Shah assured drastic action: Kharge in Bengaluru.