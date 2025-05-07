Manner of Pahalgam attack was aimed at provoking communal discord in Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of India: FS Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:48 IST
- Country:
- India
