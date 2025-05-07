No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Launches Draft NZSL Strategy to Strengthen Support for Deaf Community
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Launches Bold Strategy for Safer Communities
Odisha’s Strategy: Dairy Farming as a Migration Deterrent
Delhi Capitals Opt for Strategy Shake-Up Against Lucknow Super Giants
Chile Accelerates Lithium Mining Strategy