We call for immediate de-escalation, encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue towards peaceful outcome: G7.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 07:42 IST
- Country:
- India
We call for immediate de-escalation, encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue towards peaceful outcome: G7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Stocks Rise Amid Trade War De-escalation Hopes
Trade War Thaw: China's Tariff Exemptions Signal De-escalation with U.S.
World News Bulletin: Rising Tensions, Political Stalemates, and International Diplomacy
US Urges India-Pakistan Tension De-escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack
UK Urges De-escalation After Kashmir Terror Attacks