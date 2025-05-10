Monsoon expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of normal onset on June 1: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Monsoon expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of normal onset on June 1: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India Honors Pope: President Murmu's Vatican Visit
Nationwide Solidarity: India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Russia Stands Firm with India After Pahalgam Terror Attack