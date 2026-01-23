Left Menu

India's Healing Heritage: Ayush Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

The Ayush tableau at the Republic Day Parade showcases India's traditional medicine seamlessly integrated into contemporary healthcare. Highlighting the National Ayush Mission, it emphasizes holistic well-being, national strength, and digital progress. The tableau celebrates diverse therapeutic traditions and reflects India's commitment to preventative health and global wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:04 IST
India's Healing Heritage: Ayush Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic Day Parade's Ayush tableau narrates the story of India's ancient health knowledge intertwined with modern public healthcare. Under the theme 'Ayush ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra,' it highlights the National Ayush Mission's efforts to strengthen and integrate traditional medicine systems into the national health framework.

Central to the presentation is a tri-sculptural depiction of Acharya Charak, Acharya Patanjali, and Acharya Agastya, surrounded by medicinal plants. This symbolizes the fusion of traditional knowledge and nature, reflective of Ayush's growing role in nation-building and global health.

The tableau emphasizes the holistic concept of health as a cornerstone of India's strength, showcasing diverse therapeutic traditions and technological advancements in healthcare. It reflects Ayush's commitment to evidence-based and preventive healthcare, supporting India's journey toward a resilient and self-reliant society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

 Global
2
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
3
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026