India's Healing Heritage: Ayush Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day Parade's Ayush tableau narrates the story of India's ancient health knowledge intertwined with modern public healthcare. Under the theme 'Ayush ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra,' it highlights the National Ayush Mission's efforts to strengthen and integrate traditional medicine systems into the national health framework.

Central to the presentation is a tri-sculptural depiction of Acharya Charak, Acharya Patanjali, and Acharya Agastya, surrounded by medicinal plants. This symbolizes the fusion of traditional knowledge and nature, reflective of Ayush's growing role in nation-building and global health.

The tableau emphasizes the holistic concept of health as a cornerstone of India's strength, showcasing diverse therapeutic traditions and technological advancements in healthcare. It reflects Ayush's commitment to evidence-based and preventive healthcare, supporting India's journey toward a resilient and self-reliant society.

(With inputs from agencies.)